Cincinnati: Police Say Gun Recoveries Are Up In 2020

Gun recoveries are up in Cincinnati according to the Police. About 1,300 guns have been collected.

Via Fox19

Credit goes in part to the Gun Crimes Task Force, created in early May as the city was experiencing the initial ramp-up in what would quickly become a record-setting year for fatal shootings.

The city has seen 81 fatal shootings so far in 2020. In 2019, there were 59 fatal shootings total — 51 in 2018, 59 in 2017 and 52 in 2016.

