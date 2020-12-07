Remembering A Star: 9 Things Natalie Desselle Reid’s IG Taught Us About Her

Today, we mourn the loss of vibrant actress and entertainer, Natalie Desselle Reid, who was well known for her roles in B.A.P.S., Cinderella and Eve. The beloved actress died today at age 53. Natalie approached every role with comedic flair and authenticity. It was quite hard to forget any of her performances, because she was memorable in each role she took on. We commemorate her art and celebrate her contributions to the entertainment industry with 9 things we learned from her Instagram.

She Enjoyed Cooking & Baking In Her Spare Time

So much that her foods were used as props for “movie magic.”

The Louisiana native enjoyed cooking for herself and her family sharing many Southern, Creole-inspired dishes that she loved.

Natalie Enjoyed Giving Back

The actress shared how good it felt to give back during the holidays. She had a genuine desire to bless the less fortunate and shared with her supporters the importance of giving.

She Continued To Educate Herself As A LA Film Student

The accomplished actress was never satisfied with the accolades she received and yearned to learn even more about the industry. She enrolled in Los Angeles Film School to learn more behind the scenes reminding her followers to “never give up on your wildest dreams they could easily become your reality.”

Natalie Was A Kobe Fan

After losing the basketball legend and his daughter Gianna at the beginning of the year, Natalie shared many posts remembering his legacy. She seemed to be a true fan of his work ethic and commitment to fatherhood.

Her Name Was Apart of Many Cinematic Classics Like Disney’s ‘Cinderella’

Natalie shared a few milestones in her career like landing the role of Minerva, the evil step sister in Disney’s Cinderella. She was apart of many films and television series that were cultural classics like Set It Off and How To Be A Player.

She Even Gave A Good, Unexpected Vocal On This Beautiful Day

It is no surprise that she was a woman of many talents. She shared a bit of vocal on this post that had fans anxiously awaiting the album release date.

Natalie Used Her Platform For Activism

She even encouraged her followers to vote for President-elect Joe Biden.

It has been a very rough year for everyone across the globe, but Black people have endured a great deal of loss. It was extremely important for celebrities and public figures to use their platforms to bring awareness to the social injustices Black and Brown people face daily. Mrs. Reid made sure her voice was heard every step of the way.

She Was A Very Present Mom To Her Three Daughters

She kept family matters private for the most part but never shied away from sharing proud mama moments to the timeline.

Natalie Kept Our Spirits High With These Reflections

We are not completely sure what the actress may have been going through leading up to her passing, but one thing is certain she continued to count her blessings. Natalie always expressed gratitude and continuously uplifted her followers and supporters on the platform.

She now leaves behind three daughters and a loving husband who we send our heartfelt condolences to at this time. The Internet continues to reflect on all of Natalie Disselle Reid’s contributions to film and television with timeless moments that live in our hearts. Scenes that will always make fans smile even in sad moments like today. We are grateful for the bright star who’s legacy lives on and who’s spirit will be missed forever.

Remembering A Star: 9 Things Natalie Desselle Reid’s IG Taught Us About Her was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: