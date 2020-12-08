‘B.A.P.S.’ & ‘Eve’ Star Natalie Desselle-Reid Passes Away From Cancer

Actress Natalie Desselle-Reid, most known for her role opposite Halle Berry in the 1997 film B.A.P.S., has passed away. She was 53.

TMZ reports that Desselle-Reid passed away on Monday (Dec. 8) after a long and private battle with colon cancer. Reportedly she was diagnosed earlier this year and was in hospice care when she passed away. The news was also confirmed by her manager.

Natalie Desselle the beautiful talented actress passed away this morning.

Natalie was a bright light. She was an amazing actress and comedienne but also an awesome mother & wife.

Sending prayers to her family.

I had the pleasure of managing her career. — DoloresRobinson (@DoloresRobinson) December 7, 2020

Besides B.A.P.S., her other film credits include Madea’s Big Happy Family and Def Jam’s How to Be a Player. she also starred in Eve as Janie Egins for three years opposite rapper Eve.

“I can’t believe it @NatalieDesselle sending prayers,love and strength to her family. Rest in Peace,” wrote Eve on Twitter.

I can’t believe it @NatalieDesselle sending prayers,love and strength to her family. Rest in Peace 🕊🙏🏾💔 — EVE (@TheRealEve) December 7, 2020

A number of her peers paid their respects on social media after learning of her death, including Holly Robinson Peete, Viola Davis and Halle Berry.

Rest in powerful peace Natalie Desselle-Reid.

Just absolutely decimated by this news…

Actress Natalie Desselle, a bright shining star passed away this morning. I got to know her when my mom was managing her.

She will be so missed…sending out prayers to her children and husband.

💔🙏🏽😢

Rest In Peace, Sweet Girl🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/BsyltHxKRG — Holly Robinson Peete😷🥰 (@hollyrpeete) December 7, 2020

RIP #NatalieDesselleReid! We will miss your talent sis. God bless your family 💛💛💛 pic.twitter.com/3bG6nxLZ75 — Viola Davis (@violadavis) December 8, 2020

Just heard the passing of #NatalieDesselleReid She was beyond kind and I’m grateful we were able to share a few conversations together. I stand on her shoulders, and I will make sure to always remind people of her legacy and contribution to this industry. 🕊 😢 — Danielle Brooks (@thedanieb) December 7, 2020

