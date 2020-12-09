Cincinnati: Mother Remembered After Fatal Crash

A Cincy mother is being remembered after her fatal crash on the westside of town.
Via FOX19
Vision Roberson lost control of her car on Westwood Northern Boulevard in East Westwood around 6 a.m. She struck a tree and was reported dead at the scene, police said at the time.
Roberson’s passenger and husband, 23-year-old Ousmane Toure, was transported with non-life-threatening injuries to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to police.
“I am going to miss her terribly,” Nina Starkey, Roberson’s mother, said. “I am going to miss her so much.”
