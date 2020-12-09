SPORTS: Big Ten to Reportedly Allow Ohio State to Compete in Championship Game

Despite having three games cancelled this season, Ohio State University could remain eligible for a Big Ten conference championship game.

A “change in policy” in regards to how many games a team is played during this season is going to be changed, according to reports.

The news was first announced by Sports Illustrated reporter Pat Forde.

Can confirm reports that the Big Ten will change six-game minimum rule and clear the way for Ohio State to play Northwestern in league title game. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) December 9, 2020

That is pending a rubber-stamp approval today. But the deal is done. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) December 9, 2020

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Forde reports that Indiana would have to face Northwestern if the Buckeyes were deemed ineligible to play in the conference title game. The Buckeye’s place in the post-season came into question on Tuesday when Michigan canceled its regular season rivalry because of the number of COVID-19 cases in the Wolverine program.

A Nov. 28 matchup against Illinois had to be cancelled, as was a Nov. 14 game with Maryland. Both were due to COVID-19.

