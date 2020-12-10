Tommy “Tiny” Lister, one of Hollywood’s greatest tough guys who took on the iconic role of Deebo in the Friday film series, has passed away according to TMZ.
Lister, 62, was found deceased at his Los Angeles area home on Thursday (December 10). There’s no official word on a cause of death.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The 6’5″ “Tiny” first broke through to audiences in 1989 as the character Zeus in the film No Holds Barred starring Hulk Hogan. The film eventually led him to spend time in the WWE (then WWF) before he would later land the role which would define him as a comedy and meme legend. He was cast as Deebo in Ice Cube‘s 1995 cult classic film Friday playing the quintessential neighborhood bully. He would return for the film’s sequel in 2000 and also played President Lingberg in the sci-fi action classic The Fifth Element and appeared in The Dark Knight.
RELATED: John Witherspoon’s Cause Of Death Revealed
The Latest:
- The HistoryMakers Celebrates 20 years Of African American Leadership
- Actor Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister, Deebo From ‘Friday,’ Passes Away At 62
- Georgia Officials Add 2 Voting Sites In Cobb County After Voter Suppression Claims
- Teyana Taylor Announces She Is The New Creative Director For Pretty Little Thing
- Shirley Sherrod Is Why Tom Vilsack As Agriculture Secretary Is A ‘Slap In The Face To Black Americans’
- Jeff Johnson Explains Why The State Of Texas Is Suing The Supreme Court [WATCH]
- Christina Milian and Cassie Fine Show Off Their Beautiful Baby Bumps In Pregnancy Announcement
- Elle DeGeneres Test Positive for COVID-19
- K. Michelle Gets Dragged For Saying She’s Hurt She Can’t Work With R.Kelly
- Gabby Sidibe Claps Back At Twista For Reposting A Fat-Shaming Meme On Instagram
- Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Sworn Into Office With Fresh ‘Fro And Fade
Actor Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister, Deebo From ‘Friday,’ Passes Away At 62 was originally published on theboxhouston.com