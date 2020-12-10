Cassie Announces Expecting 2nd Baby

Cassie has a bun in the oven… again! The singer announced that she and her husband, Alex Fine, are expecting their second child in a beautiful announcement video via Instagram on Thursday
Cassie also showed off her pregnancy glow in a breathtaking photoshoot captioned, “Can’t wait to meet you.” The comment section was filled with love from friends, family, and her husband, who is absolutely crazy about her.
Teyana Taylor Says She's Retiring From Music, Twitter Fans Rally Around Her
If you know me then you know Teyana Taylor’s album it’s my favorite of 2020.I swear she really got the best album this year.I hate that she feels how she feels cause she sooo talented and the music is soo good.— iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 5, 2020
Kanye West failed Teyana Taylor. Really his entire G.O.O.D. Music roster pic.twitter.com/T7SXc7Cspl— Cabbage Patch Head ☺️ (@Naquoyah) December 4, 2020
We’re not okay😭— Blk Girl Culture (@blkgirlculture) December 5, 2020
Teyana Taylor has announced that she’s retiring from making music after feeling underappreciated by the industry. pic.twitter.com/Y5Qnl39qgt
why teyana taylor retiring nah, get back in da booth pic.twitter.com/znIe5PQRM6— lulu ! 🎄 (@luludragun) December 4, 2020
Teyana Taylor is retiring 🥲no one talk to me pic.twitter.com/vBd9YBgrIW— im so sorry brandon 🤍🙏🏽ˣ⁴ (@ungodlyxelisha) December 5, 2020
Y’all really paid Teyana Taylor dust... Now look what’s happening- pic.twitter.com/5HSrcSqsF8— 𝓐𝓶𝓮𝓻𝓲𝓬𝓪𝓷 𝓦𝓱𝓸𝓻𝓮 𝓢u𝓼𝓹𝓮𝓷𝓭𝓮𝓭 (@kriscoistired) December 4, 2020
just found out teyana taylor is retiring pic.twitter.com/tpOIsCdu1J— Joby Perrier (@jobyperrier7) December 4, 2020
If you’ve been a fan of Teyana Taylor BEFORE Bare With Me, then you know she’s DEFINITELY been unappreciated her entire career, after consistently putting out great music. 7 was supposed to be her breakout album. It solidified how great she was and mfs shitted on it.— Cabbage Patch Head ☺️ (@Naquoyah) December 4, 2020
I hate that Teyana Taylor wants to quit music because she feels under appreciated. I love her music 🥺❤️ I appreciate you ma— sha. (@tash_shaya) December 5, 2020
Why is teyana Taylor retiring 😩pic.twitter.com/MM5omcGW9r— 𝓐 (@chane1ocean) December 4, 2020
