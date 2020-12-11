CLOSE
Ohio
OHIO: Extends COVID-19 Curfew Until January 2nd, 2021

Ohio has issued a curfew until January 2nd, 2021…

VIA FOX19

Ohioans are advised not to leave their homes during the curfew’s proscribed hours, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., unless they are working or engaged in an essential activity.

“We believe the curfew, along with mask-wearing, have had an impact, and the next 21 days are extremely critical. We must all do everything we can to slow down the virus,” DeWine said.

There will be exceptions for four sporting events that will finish after 10 p.m.:

  • Columbus Crew’s MLS final on Dec. 12
  • Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens at 8:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14
  • The University of Cincinnati Bearcats’ AAC championship game on Dec. 19
  • Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on Dec. 21
