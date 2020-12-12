With Georgia’s High Stakes Runoff Elections, A New Poll Suggests Black Women Want To Shift The Power In Congress

Black women in Georgia are fully aware of the unique power they have in the upcoming Senate runoff races and with the opportunity to forge a new path in Congress, according to a new poll. The elections between Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, who face incumbents Republican Sens. David Perdue and Sen. Kelly Loeffler, are being watched closely as all political eyes are once again focused on the Peach State.
The new poll from Higher Heights commissioned HIT Strategies to poll 495 Black women Georgia voters and was conducted Nov. 20 – 25 via phone and online. It explores the issues and blind spots perpetuated by the public that Black women routinely face, while also highlighting the issues and topics relevant to Black women voters.
Eighty-one percent of the respondents said they care a good deal about who wins the Jan. 5 elections and 86 percent reported that the U.S. Senate has an impact on their day-to-day life.
“Black women know there’s a lot riding on the results of this runoff for Georgia and for the country,” said Glynda C. Carr, President and CEO of Higher Heights. “In the face of persistent voter suppression and disinformation efforts, however, we can still determine who will win these races just like we did in the Presidential election. Black women must have a plan to get the information we need about this election to our communities and a strategy to make sure we all get to the polls early and on January 5.”
Roshni Nedungadi, Democratic Pollster and Partner at HIT Strategies, expressed a similar sentiment.
“Democrats cannot flip the Senate without Black women voters, and there is an urgent need to empower Black women in Georgia with the information they need to vote,” Nedungadi said.
Much like the national statistic concerning Black women voters, those in Georgia showed up in overwhelming numbers, with 92 percent casting ballots for President-elect Joe Biden. With claims of voter suppression and disenfranchisement, Black women are again being asked to secure the vote to ensure a better pathway for disadvantaged communities.
Organizers on the ground have been working to disseminate important information to make sure voters are informed and educated on the issues.
“The majority (52 percent) of these voters do not know the runoff is on January 5th even though they express a near universal likelihood to vote (87 percent). Black women see policies that can be passed with a Senate majority like the Heroes Act (76 percent) and the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act (74 percent) as largely impacting their community. Connecting this race to these policy priorities will mobilize Democrats’ most supportive voting bloc,” Nedungadi.
Black women also want to see candidates who comply with their shared values. “Black women most favor candidates who are characterized as community leaders (59% say it matter a lot). They want a candidate who is free of professional scandal (59%) and personal scandal (51%) rather than a successful businesswoman/man (only 25% say it matters a lot),” the study reads.
To see the full details of the poll click here.
1.
1 of 9
“This is ridiculous,” says Anita Heard, a 80-year-old who was first in line to vote at 6 this morning and is still waiting to cast her ballot. “Of course,” she says when I ask her if she plans to stay. “I worked for 40 years — where else am I going?” #gapol pic.twitter.com/4Cd8nwagG9— Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) June 9, 2020
2.
2 of 9
Once again my neighbors in #SWATL are experiencing #VoterSuppression. Polls were supposed to open an hour ago and we are not being admitted. Apparently we don’t have the paper needed for these new voting machines. #votingday #atlanta pic.twitter.com/R0gPxqMaSM— Alyssa Thys (@alyssa_thys) June 9, 2020
3.
3 of 9
Huge downpour just now. And at this Fulton Co. polling location - it seems nobody left the line.— Blayne Alexander (@ReporterBlayne) June 9, 2020
Many have been waiting for 2+hours. When I asked how they’re feeling, one woman told me simply: “determined.” #GAPrimary pic.twitter.com/AOpvvuE97h
4.
4 of 9
People are waiting more than three hours to cast ballots in Atlanta. Look at this line 😳 pic.twitter.com/3IbVO6WiGO— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 9, 2020
5.
5 of 9
The is the line to vote at just ONE precinct in Atlanta right now.— Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) June 9, 2020
We need to push back now against having yet another election stolen.pic.twitter.com/NCfXxC7S43
6.
6 of 9
Massive lines, voting machine problems at precincts across metro Atlanta on this primary day. Some voters here at Park Tavern precinct in Altanta have been waiting three hours. pic.twitter.com/ngXvUnKbA1— Tom Regan (@tomreganWSB) June 9, 2020
7.
7 of 9
All 12 machines in almost all white Milton are working perfectly. There we're even two voting machine techs there to make sure. No lines, and almost no voters at— audiomagnate🔊 (@audiomagnate) June 9, 2020
Milton Branch Library
855 Mayfield Road
Milton, GA 30009#VoterSuppression#GeorgiaVoterSuppression pic.twitter.com/k3de1lOVV8
8.
8 of 9
I’m sorry but I need #GAVoterSuppression to go viral. Once again, my location Cross Keys High School, is down. People have been waiting since 7am. Machines down and no provisional ballots on site. #BLMprotest #BLM #BlackLivesMatter #VoterSuppression pic.twitter.com/DB9fLd3YbQ— De Popuweh Pin🇧🇧 (@TheHonorRebel) June 9, 2020
9.
9 of 9
SHAME ON YOU GEORGIA. FIX THIS NOW! Pittman Park polling location didn’t open until 8:10am. The 1 machine they dedicated to this location is broken. This is what voter suppression looks like. pic.twitter.com/LqajxUOk9B #VoterSuppression #georgia #fultoncounty #atlanta #GAprimaries— REESUS PATRIOT™💙 (@ReesusP) June 9, 2020
