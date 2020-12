Fendi Gifted Nicki Minaj A Bossed Up Baby Stroller For The Holidays

Nicki Minaj’s baby boy is flossing serious style and he’s not even a year old. The newly married, first-time mother took to Instagram to thank luxury retailer Fendi for gifting her their logo stroller, baby bags, blankets, baby clothes, and more.

In her post she wrote, “@silviaventurinifendi @fendi just so happens that I already had the exact same stroller. itโ€™s my fave. Love you, Silvia. Thank you for everything #FendiPrintsOnMySonToo ”

That’s one fresh baby!

Nicki Minaj and Fendi have a long-lasting, fruitful relationship. Back in 2019, both brands collaborated on a 127 piece ready-to-wear capsule collection which included swimwear, handbags, sunglasses, and footwear. It was the rapper’s love for the luxury brand that birthed the partnership.

โ€œI made a song called โ€˜Chun Liโ€™ and I said โ€˜Fendi prints on,โ€™โ€ Nicki said in an interview with Vogue. โ€œI asked to use Fendi on the cover art and they were all with it. I had already shot with Karl Lagerfeld and he was someone that I always loved so much, and when I realized that he liked me, it just warmed my heart because I was so obsessed with him. So, they gave me permission to use Fendi.โ€

The rest was pretty much history. Fendi acknowledged that her mentioning their brand increased sales. A collaboration between the two made so much sense at that point. โ€œFendi then brought me out to Milan and said, โ€˜When your song came out, the clothes that had the actual Fendi prints on started selling more.โ€™ I respected them so much for telling me that; we all know how hip-hop influences fashion, but a lot of times, we donโ€™t get that credit, so I fell in love with them for saying that.โ€

Fast forward to more than 1 year later. Fendi gifted Nicki with a bossed up stroller and a bunch of goodies for her baby. Nicki hasn’t given us a glimpse of her son, but I’m almost positive our first look may feature him in some Fendi gear.

