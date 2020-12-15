Drew Sidora Details How Nicki Minaj Body Shamed Her After An Audition On The Rapper’s Life

Drew Sidora has been making headlines since her debut on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. The actress paid a visit to Kandi Burruss‘ YouTube show Speak On It and gave the lowdown on an encounter she had with Nicki Minaj. Back in 2015, Drew auditioned for a role in a pilot sitcom called Nicki about Minaj’s life. During her audition, she claims that Nicki Minaj called her out about her weight in front of everyone.

Back in 2013, Drew was casted to play T-Boz in VH1’s 2013 hit movie CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story. As she auditioned for a new role in the Nicki pilot, she recalls Nicki Minaj saying to her, “Girl, you don’t look how you looked in TLC,” in front of ABC executives.

Drew had just given birth 3 months prior to auditioning for the role. She was still breastfeeding and managing her new mom body. Although the criticism was hurtful, she decided to redirect that energy into something that would motivate her. “Girl, get your life together, get back in the gym. You can’t keep blaming it on the baby, and get to work,” Drew told herself. “I took the constructive criticism as some real, you know, advice.”

Nicki’s comments could’ve been delivered in a different way, but Drew’s openness to the feedback helped her in the long run.“I turned it into lemonade like let’s get in the gym and really get my career back,” she added. “I’ve been on a journey of weight loss and just getting back to good health.”

Now that Nicki Minaj has experienced pregnancy and childbirth, I’m sure she regrets making those comments. As women, our body go through some of the most phenomenal changes to bring life into this world. It is so important to be gentle with our words when we’re addressing women’s bodies because we never know what struggles they’re going through. What do you think? Were Nicki’s comments harsh? Or is Drew being too sensitive?

