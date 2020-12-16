SPORTS: Cleveland Indians Great Omar Vizquel Reportedly Under Investigation for Domestic Abuse

One of the Cleveland Indians most popular players during the team’s 1990’s heyday is now being investigated by the Major League Baseball organization over allegations involving spousal abuse and domestic violence.

Omar Vizquel, who had played in professional baseball from 1989 until 2012 before moving on to coaching and managing from 2013 through the present, is now the subject of an explosive new report that has him at the center of new reports that could potentially sideline and impact his long career.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The allegations come from estranged wife Blanca Vizquel, who spoke with the Athletic about what she claimed was a pattern of physical abuse that lasted throughout a decade. The 36-year-old Blanca reportedly left Omar in August, fleeing to a women’s shelter in Texas after an altercation with her husband. She has filed for divorce.

Omar has “denied any abuse” towards Blanca.

The longtime shortstop was reportedly placed into handcuffs by police officers while being escorted out of the Washington state he shared with his wife back in 2016. Charges for fourth-degree assault did not stick as Blanca discontinued opportunities to further pursue them.

