2020 has been a crazy year. From the pandemic practically making the world stop to the Black Lives Matter movement going worldwide, this year has been one of the most memorable years in history. But every now and then something crazy happens like a man rollerblading down the highway in Columbus naked with a panda mascot on his head holding a golf club.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Yea, you read it right a man rollerbladed down 670 west through downtown Columbus naked. The video started getting passed around social media where the mystery man can be seen eventually exiting the highway on Niel Avenue. A spokesperson from The Ohio Department of Transportation told NBC4i, “Pedestrians are not permitted on interstate highways, There are signs posted at all the entrance ramps. This is a safety issue.”
No word as to who the mysterious naked man was but he sure gave us a good laugh to wrap up 2020.
The Latest:
- The HistoryMakers Celebrates 20 years Of African American Leadership
- Columbus: Naked Man Spotted Skating on Highway!
- LisaRaye McCoy Reflects On Her Bangin’ ‘Player’s Club’ Physique: I Asked Ice Cube For A Trainer
- Auntie Dionne Warwick Wants Teyana Taylor To Play Her In A Biopic
- Cardi B.’s New Show On Facebook Messenger “Cardi B. Tries ___” Is Bound To Make You Laugh [WATCH]
- PrettyLittleCoins: These 5 Celebrities Are Raking Up With Their PrettyLittleThing Collections
- ‘Say Yes To The Dress’ Bride Is On The Hunt For The Perfect Dress To Wear To Her Virtual Wedding
- Rickey Smiley Addresses Messy Headline From AJC About His Radio Show & The Morning Hustle [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
- Kobe Bryant’s Widow Vanessa Bryant Slams Mother’s ‘Hurtful’ Lawsuit To ‘Extort’ Her Family
- Former Howard University Dean Leslie T. Fenwick Is A Finalist For Biden’s Secretary Of Education
- Cincinnati: Someone Is Vandalizing People’s Belongings In College Hill
Columbus: Naked Man Spotted Skating on Highway! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com