Former Cop Sues Kansas PD For Running Him Over In Traffic Stop Caught On Dashcam: ‘I Ran For My Life’

A police officer intentionally drove over a Black driver who fled on foot from a traffic stop that involved multiple police departments in Kansas, according to a new lawsuit. Lionel Womack, a former police officer, filed the lawsuit Thursday and said that dashcam video from the encounter this past summer corroborates his allegations, the Associated Press reported.
Womack, 35, whose lawsuit alleges he “sustained serious injuries to his back, pelvis and thigh as well as to his right knee, ankle and foot,” says there was no justification for him to be pulled over.
Dashcam captures a Kansas sheriff’s deputy driving over a Black man after being pulled over for driving without headlights. The victim, who survived, is a former police detective #LionelWomack Womack says he fled after officers surrounded him despite complying to orders.@CBS46 pic.twitter.com/K1QJRQHtgj
— shon gables cbs46 (@shongables) December 17, 2020
In spite of his claims, Womack has been in jail for more than four months now on related felony charges accusing him of attempting to elude a law enforcement officer by driving recklessly and interfering with a law enforcement officer. He was also hit with misdemeanor charges of failure to drive in the right lane on a four-lane highway, improper signal and driving without headlights.
He said he had done nothing wrong when a cop initiated the traffic stop at night on Aug. 15 in the town of Belle Plaine, which is about 30 miles north of Wichita. Womack — who, as a former police officer, is likely well aware of how far too many traffic stops with Black drivers end in police violence, death or both — admitted to panicking when more police cars pulled up, prompting him to decide to run away through an adjacent field.
“When the first officer turned his lights on, I pulled over and complied … exactly as you’re supposed to. But when three additional vehicles pulled up quickly and started to surround my car, I freaked out. That’s when I took off, it was a ‘fight or flight’ moment and I was going to live,” Womack said in a statement. “I felt like I was in danger. This was out in the country, late at night, and it was dark. So I ran for my life. That’s what you see in the dashcam video. I’m running in an open field, and I’m scared.”
The lawsuit names Kiowa County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy Rodriguez as the driver of the car that run over Womack, who said he was unarmed, sober, not speeding and had no outstanding warrants when he was pulled over. The Associated Press reported that Womack was not wearing a shirt when he was run over.
The entire episode was recorded on dashcam video, which had not been made public as of Thursday afternoon.
The Associated Press described the video’s contents after Womack fled:
“The dashcam footage from a Pratt County sheriff’s deputy’s vehicle shows Rodriguez using his patrol truck to catch up to Womack, who was unarmed.
Rodriguez swerves his truck to hit Womack, knocking him to the ground and running over him. Womack rolls out from under the truck, his arms and legs flailing on the ground as someone on the video shouts, ‘lie down, lie down.’ A deputy in the second patrol truck can be heard uttering an expletive as he watches what is happening.”
Womack’s lawyer called the video “disturbing” and described a scene where police had no reason to resort to using any force.
“It is impossible to watch a video of a deputy driving his truck over Mr. Womack without feeling sick,” Michael Kuckelman told the AP. “There was nowhere for Mr. Womack to go. It was an open field, and he was trapped, yet the deputy drove his truck over him anyway.”
Womack’s wife, mother and multiple other members of his family either work as police officers or in law enforcement capacities.
“To me it showed a blatant disregard for human life,” Zee Womack said of the dashcam video showing her husband getting run over.
97 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
97 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
1. Joshua Feast
1 of 97
Joshua Feast was fatally shot in the BACK by La Marque PD officer Jose Santos as he was running away, posing no threat. Witnesses report Santos refused to render aid to Joshua after shooting him AND then kicked his body, already debilitated by the bullet. #JusticeForJoshuaFeast pic.twitter.com/zO46PCsGzO— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) December 12, 2020
2. Maurice GordonSource:Mercury LLC 2 of 97
3. Casey Goodson Jr.Source:Walton + Brown, LLP 3 of 97
4. Rodney ApplewhiteSource:Ben Crump 4 of 97
5. A.J. Crooms
5 of 97
A Florida sheriff's officer shot and killed two Black teens, A.J. Crooms and Sincere Pierce.— AJ+ (@ajplus) November 19, 2020
Here's what we know so far: pic.twitter.com/A8FRNS93L6
6. Sincere Pierce
6 of 97
MOTHER SPEAKS: Cynthia Green of #Cocoa speaks out about her son 18 yr old Sincere Pierce, shot and killed in deputy involved double shooting last Friday. Says she isn’t getting answers and still hasn’t seen her son’s body. @MyNews13 #News13Brevard pic.twitter.com/hYFxZEOqz6— Greg Pallone (@gpallone13) November 17, 2020
7. Walter Wallace Jr.
7 of 97
Then they murdered Walter Wallace JR. #justiceforwalterwallace pic.twitter.com/JdCBgmMVl3— BLM Philly (@BLMPhilly) November 13, 2020
8. Marcellis Stinnette, teen killed by police in Waukegan, IllinoisSource:Twitter 8 of 97
9. Jonathan Price
9 of 97
The Texas police officer who fatally shot Jonathan Price has been arrested and charged with murder. His bail has been set at 1 million dollars. I'm glad. RIP Jonathan, rest in power. pic.twitter.com/Mw5GMQX0Eb— ~𝓣𝓮𝓷𝓪𝓬𝓲𝓸𝓾𝓼 𝓣𝓮𝓪𝓱~ (@TeahCartel) October 6, 2020
10. Deon Kay
10 of 97
Say his name #deonkay— All Out DC (@All_Out_DC) September 3, 2020
Say his name #deonkay
Say his name #deonkay
Say his name #deonkay
Say his name #deonkay
He just turned 18 and @DCPoliceDept murdered him pic.twitter.com/NjyGxYB8ar
11. Daniel Prude
11 of 97
The killing of Daniel Prude by Rochester police officers is unacceptable, and we need real answers for why this happened and why it took so long to come out.— Jeremy Cooney (@JeremyCooneyROC) September 2, 2020
Trained medical professionals should respond to mental health crises, not armed officers. pic.twitter.com/EPhH9inn1x
12. Damian Daniels
12 of 97
Yesterday in SA cops killed Sergeant Damian Lamar Daniels in front of his home. His family asked the Red Cross to get him to the VA.— S. Lee Merritt, Esq. (@MeritLaw) August 27, 2020
He had a legal gun on his hip that he never removed. He didn’t want to go and he struggled when they tried to force him.
So they killed him. pic.twitter.com/q6U7OSXb6D
13. Dijon Kizzee
13 of 97
This is #DijonKizzee, 29 yrs old and shot and killed by LA Sheriffs after being stopped for a bike violation. Cops handcuffed his lifeless body. While police investigations can drag on for months/years, cops have already claimed he ran away, and dropped clothes and a gun. #BLM pic.twitter.com/pM6mQfWLeQ— Kristen Clarke (@KristenClarkeJD) September 1, 2020
14. Trayford PellerinSource:GoFundMe 14 of 97
15. David McAtee
15 of 97
in an attempt to disperse crowds, #DavidMcAtee, a louisville bbq chef known for serving cops free meals, was shot and killed by the police last night. he was unarmed. not only were the officers’ bodycams off, but they also left his body on the street for 12 hours.— adaliah 🇹🇬 (@adxlls) June 2, 2020
say his name. pic.twitter.com/kqOPku8iuQ
16. Natosha “Tony” McDade16 of 97
17. George Floyd
17 of 97
This is #GeorgeFloyd speaking to the youth before he died. pic.twitter.com/sMV8YOoTlQ— Dr Boyce Watkins (@drboycewatkins1) May 27, 2020
18. Yassin Mohamed
18 of 97
The GBI is investigating an OIS involving the Evans County Sheriff's Office and Yassin Mohamed. Mohamed is deceased. https://t.co/KwJi3e1YDc pic.twitter.com/2LQNnEhWOE— GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) May 9, 2020
19. Finan H. Berhe
19 of 97
Montgomery County Police Tweet Video Of Cop Shooting Finan H. Berhe In Maryland https://t.co/HzNV24ZpZB— Bishop Jerome McCorry (@JMcCorrySpeaks) May 9, 2020
20. Sean ReedSource:Twitter 20 of 97
21. Steven Demarco TaylorSource:S. Lee Merritt 21 of 97
22. Ariane McCreeSource:The Herald/YouTube 22 of 97
23. Terrance Franklin
23 of 97
The City of Minneapolis has reached a $795,000 settlement with the family of Terrance Franklin, fatally shot by officers in 2013.https://t.co/ewKclYB2Pg pic.twitter.com/JzMIl7USoh— KARE 11 (@kare11) February 14, 2020
24. Miles HallSource:KRON4 24 of 97
25. Darius TarverSource:S. Lee Merritt 25 of 97
26. William Green
26 of 97
They murdered my cousin. How do you have someone in handcuffs and in a seat belt and shoot them multilpe times.All cops aren't bad but those were. I will fight with the last breath in me for justice. William Green was a family man, a working man. Funny. Loving. Love and miss you. pic.twitter.com/PhM3a6C7uj— Liv 👸🏾 (@liv__03) January 28, 2020
27. Samuel David Mallard, 19
27 of 97
This is a 2019 mugshot of the murder suspect Cobb police shot & killed today. Samuel Mallard, 19, was previously arrested for impersonating officers a half dozen times. In the 2020 case, the GBI says he’s involved in a murder/robbery. CCPD says there are other suspects. @wsbtv https://t.co/7EfuVQLmNB pic.twitter.com/ttWg5HjFkj— Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) January 17, 2020
28. Kwame "KK" Jones, 17Source:facebook 28 of 97
29. De’von Bailey, 19
29 of 97
Grand jury rules fatal officers' shooting of Devon Bailey was justified. https://t.co/MHXYQn87aH— Scott Kilbury (@SKilburyFOX21) November 14, 2019
30. Christopher Whitfield, 31
30 of 97
Cop Shoots, Kills Mentally Ill Black Man #ChristopherWhitfield As He Ran Away With Foodhttps://t.co/40a5i5QnEZ pic.twitter.com/nqsIRK6JZe— Benjamin Young Savage (ᐱᓐᒋᐱᓐ) (@benjancewicz) October 16, 2019
31. Anthony Hill, 26
31 of 97
Former Officer Robert Olsen killed Anthony Hill over four years ago and was finally convicted (not of murder). Will get get the Amber Guyger treatment? #AnthonyHillhttps://t.co/HZVf3tOEOL— NewsOne (@newsone) October 25, 2019
32. De'Von Bailey, 1932 of 97
33. Eric Logan, 54
33 of 97
BREAKING NEWS OUT OF SOUTH BEND:— Joshua Short (@JoshuaShortWNDU) June 27, 2019
Two lawyers representing the estate of 54-year-old Eric Logan, who was shot and killed by a South Bend police officer, have sued that officer, Sgt. Ryan O'Neill and Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
The suit was filed in federal court today.
(READ THREAD) pic.twitter.com/frOpKFQIAV
34. Jamarion Robinson, 26
34 of 97
Please join the family of Jamarion Robinson and community organizations on 8/5 to demand #justiceforjam #justiceforjamarion #76shots pic.twitter.com/wpVAoqmiQA— Tiff Roberts (@shedefendsit) July 27, 2017
35. Gregory Hill Jr., 30
35 of 97
Gregory Hill, Jr. - the family of Greg Hill grants permission to use these photos to honor Greg or tell his story. pic.twitter.com/uhn1RbEQBv— John M. Phillips (@JohnPhillips) June 1, 2018
36. JaQuavion Slaton, 20
36 of 97
This is Jaquavion Slaton, the 20-year-old who was was shot & killed by Fort Worth Police on Sunday. Community demanding release of body camera video, but FWPD hasn’t said when/if that will happen. #WFAA pic.twitter.com/iakQyWrRCl— Teresa Woodard (@twoodard8) June 10, 2019
37. Ryan Twyman, 24
37 of 97
38. Brandon Webber, 20
38 of 97
When they see us, they kill us...— Jeneisha C. Harris (@JeneishaCHarris) June 13, 2019
Brandon Webber, father of 3, shot by U. S. Marshalls 16-20 times in Memphis.
No one deserves to be shot and killed like this.
I could say so much but I’m really at a loss for words. pic.twitter.com/9EFhUplHDw
39. Jimmy Atchison, 21
39 of 97
40. Willie McCoy, 20
40 of 97
One of six officers who fired at Willie McCoy had killed unarmed man in 2018 || Via: Guardian https://t.co/CjrSIa8r1Z— SafetyPin-Daily (@SafetyPinDaily) February 23, 2019
41. Emantic "EJ" Fitzgerald Bradford Jr., 2141 of 97
42. D’ettrick Griffin, 18
42 of 97
Family of D’Ettrick Griffin, man fatally shot by police while trying to steal an unmarked cruiser, is suing City of Atlanta and officer involved https://t.co/4oBbxFAvoF pic.twitter.com/0KMeVwST9I— CBS46 (@cbs46) February 8, 2019
43. Jemel Roberson, 26
Source:false 43 of 97
Security guard Jemel Roberson was holding down a shooting suspect when police burst in and shot Roberson instead. pic.twitter.com/zNsYvQMRg8— HuffPost (@HuffPost) November 14, 2018
44. DeAndre Ballard, 23
Source:false 44 of 97
#NCCU remembers Fallen Eagle, Mr. DeAndre Ballard. A vigil will be held on Sun., 9/23, 11 a.m., in the A.E. Student Union lobby. https://t.co/4rnPAX1wlG #SoarInPeace pic.twitter.com/RZZxKJaivh— N.C. Central University (@NCCU) September 21, 2018
45. Botham Shem Jean, 26
Source:false 45 of 97
The young man who was killed by a Dallas police officer in his own apartment this morning has been identified as 26-year-old Botham Jean. He worked at the PwC firm in Downtown Dallas. https://t.co/oyjHMdMXVv pic.twitter.com/uSvJWJ062e— FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) September 7, 2018
46. Antwon Rose Jr., 17Source:false 46 of 97
47. Robert Lawrence White, 41Source:false 47 of 97
48. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24Source:Getty 48 of 97
49. Ramarley Graham, 18Source:Getty 49 of 97
50. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31Source:Getty 50 of 97
51. Trayvon Martin, 17Source:Getty 51 of 97
52. Wendell Allen, 20Source:Getty 52 of 97
53. Kendrec McDade, 19Source:Getty 53 of 97
54. Larry Jackson Jr., 32Source:Getty 54 of 97
55. Jonathan Ferrell, 24Source:Getty 55 of 97
56. Jordan Baker, 26Source:Getty 56 of 97
57. Victor White lll, 22Source:Getty 57 of 97
58. Dontre Hamilton, 31Source:Getty 58 of 97
59. Eric Garner, 43Source:Getty 59 of 97
60. John Crawford lll, 22Source:Getty 60 of 97
61. Michael Brown, 18Source:Getty 61 of 97
62. Ezell Ford, 25Source:Getty 62 of 97
63. Dante Parker, 36Source:Getty 63 of 97
64. Kajieme Powell, 25Source:Getty 64 of 97
65. Laquan McDonald, 17Source:Getty 65 of 97
66. Akai Gurley, 28Source:Getty 66 of 97
67. Tamir Rice, 12Source:Getty 67 of 97
68. Rumain Brisbon, 34Source:Getty 68 of 97
69. Jerame Reid, 36Source:Getty 69 of 97
70. Charly Keunang, 43Source:Getty 70 of 97
71. Tony Robinson, 19Source:Getty 71 of 97
72. Walter Scott, 50Source:Getty 72 of 97
73. Freddie Gray, 25Source:Getty 73 of 97
74. Brendon Glenn, 29Source:Getty 74 of 97
75. Samuel DuBose, 43Source:Getty 75 of 97
76. Christian Taylor, 19Source:Getty 76 of 97
77. Jamar Clark, 24Source:Getty 77 of 97
78. Mario Woods, 26Source:Getty 78 of 97
79. Quintonio LeGrier, 19Source:Getty 79 of 97
80. Gregory Gunn, 58Source:Getty 80 of 97
81. Akiel Denkins, 24Source:Getty 81 of 97
82. Alton Sterling, 37Source:Getty 82 of 97
83. Philando Castile, 32Source:Getty 83 of 97
84. Terrence Sterling, 31Source:Getty 84 of 97
85. Terence Crutcher, 40Source:Getty 85 of 97
86. Keith Lamont Scott, 43Source:Getty 86 of 97
87. Alfred Olango, 38Source:Getty 87 of 97
88. Jordan Edwards, 15Source:Getty 88 of 97
89. Stephon Clark, 22
Source:false 89 of 97
Please, do not forget #BlackLivesMatter #StephonClark pic.twitter.com/474DSVBGLm— Zendaya (@Zendaya) March 27, 2018
90. Danny Ray Thomas, 34
Source:false 90 of 97
91. DeJuan Guillory, 27
Source:false 91 of 97
DeJuan Guillory #TakeAKnee4Me pic.twitter.com/SrSaweU6dY— Faces Of Injustice (@takeaknee4me) October 12, 2017
92. Patrick Harmon, 50
92 of 97
Patrick Harmon was shot and killed by police in Salt Lake City, Utah. The district attorney says the shooting was "legally justified." pic.twitter.com/zYBOwlTzRb— NBC News (@NBCNews) October 7, 2017
93. Jonathan Hart, 21
93 of 97
Friends and family of Jonathan Heart aka Sky Young, a young #homeless man killed last Sunday at a Walgreens in #Hollywood for allegedly shoplifting, gather tonight to remember the 20-year-old. pic.twitter.com/uiMRiFnutq— Jasmyne Cannick (@Jasmyne) December 9, 2018
94. Maurice Granton, 24
94 of 97
Dash cam footage of police killing Maurice Granton Jr. has been released. His family says it proves that he was unarmed pic.twitter.com/YLAM7my1ny— NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 26, 2018
95. Julius Johnson, 23
95 of 97
96. Jamee Johnson, 22Source:S. Lee Merritt 96 of 97
97. Michael Dean, 28Source:S. Lee Merritt 97 of 97
