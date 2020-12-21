Sony Pictures Developing DJ Screw Biopic

With the success of Straight Outta Compton, All Eyez On Me and Notorious, Hip-Hop biopics have proven that it can be big business at box office and now Sony Pictures is preparing to give another Hip-Hop legend the silver screen treatment.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sony Pictures is developing a biopic around the life and times of the legendary DJ Screw and have tapped director Issac Yowman to spearhead the project and also serve as the film’s executive producer. For those who aren’t familiar with the man, DJ Screw made a name for himself in the 90’s for his slowed down remix techniques to Hip-Hop tracks which was dubbed “Chopped and Screwed.” Unfortunately DJ Screw passed away in 2000 at the young age of 29-years-old.

The film is currently rocking with the working title of All Screwed Up and will be made with the participation of DJ Screw’s friends and family.

All Screwed Up was a part of The Incubation Lab, which is headed by Jeron Smith, as a joint venture with Sony. The program is meant to identify and develop feature projects from nontraditional storytellers and underrepresented talent. All Screwed Up will be the first film to come out of the program and is eyeing a 2021 production start.

“Jeron and Maia have been extremely helpful and transparent in navigating me through this process,” offered Yowman. “They’ve committed to making sure my voice as a black filmmaker is heard and the team we’re building is super solid. I can tell Sony genuinely wants to see me grow as a creative, and that means a lot. The family is happy and so am I.”

This is going to be quite the history lesson for up and coming deejays on how important creativeness, innovation and overall originality can be to creating a long lasting legacy.

We can’t wait for this one.

