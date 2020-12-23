WATCH: What You Need To Know — December 23, 2020: Stimulus Bill Details — $4.2 Billion Donation Spree — Black Santa’s Level Up

1. A Trimmed-Down Stimulus Bill Contains Fat, Too

The next chapter of coronavirus assistance is almost at the finish line.The latest pandemic package was finally passed by both houses of Congress Monday night. The vote was 359-53 in the House and 92-6 in the Senate (Donald Trump is expected to sign the behemoth bill into law.)

2. Black Chicago Teen Inspires $4.2 Billion Donation Spree By Philanthropist

When 19-year-old Chicago activist Alycia Kamil made headlines for leading a fundraising effort to buy supplies for people in her neighborhood who had lost their jobs due to the pandemic, she had no idea that her actions would inspire others.

3. Coronavirus Update: Covid-19 is Behind Yet Another Grim Record in 2020

The year 2020 has become the deadliest year in U.S. history, with deaths expected to exceed three million for the first time.

4. Teens Hold Social Experiment to Expose Racists on Video Chat App, Omegle

After seeing numerous posts of TikTok users’ racist encounters they had on Omegle, a video chat app that’s been pairing strangers for almost a decade, Hidaya Saban, 19, and Alees Elshiek, 18, decided to start a social experiment “to see how accurate [the racist encounters] would be,” Saban said.

5. Christmas Business: Black Santa’s Level Up At Malls As Retailers Struggle

For decades, Black families have searched for a Santa that reflects them in malls and department store chains, that are increasingly marketing holiday memories to get customers into stores.

