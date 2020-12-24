CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

Cincinnati: Police Are Searching For Missing 4 Year Old

Colerain police are looking for a missing 4 year old girl.

Via Fox19

An endangered missing child advisory has been issued for Hamilton, Butler, Clermont, and Warren counties.

The girl is 4-year-old Lakota Elliot. Her family says she is 3′ and 32 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Lakota was last seen wearing a purple jacket in Cincinnati, according to police.

Authorities also report the girl’s mother, 35-year-old Emily Elliot, is missing. The family says Emily is 5′4″ and 200 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

Cincinnati: Police Are Searching For Missing 4 Year Old  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Cincinnati: Police Are Searching For Missing 4 Year…
 3 hours ago
12.24.20
Photos
Close