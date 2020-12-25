ChristmasWithBlackFamilies Is Still A Must-Watch For The Holidays

Continue reading The Most Vicious #ChristmasClapbacks That Keep It 100 During The Holidays

UPDATED: 9:15 a.m. ET, Dec. 24, 2020 -- With the winter season officially in full swing, it's easy to get caught up in the holiday spirit by only sharing the nicest and kindest of sentiments with everybody, including and especially your family. However, with that said, honesty is always the best policy, for better or for worse. And with Christmas here, especially in the middle of a global pandemic, that also means the return of the viral sensation that is also known as #ChristmasClapbacks. https://twitter.com/Naahledge/status/1209654694731227138?s=20 What are #ChristmasClapbacks? I'm glad you asked. Only added to the dictionary last year, Merriam Webster defines "clapback" as "a noun that derives from an earlier verb, clap back, which refers to the same thing: responding to a criticism with a withering comeback" and credits Ja Rule's 2003 song "Clap Back" as inspiration. And so it's only right that #ChristmasClapbacks have officially become a thing every holiday season. The viral sensation has taken over social media for the past few years with the most imaginative and clever (and hilariously true) memes and gifs to fit pretty much any Christmas scenario. Yep, in this day and age, a holiday isn't a holiday without memes taking over the internet. Who needs Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner and Blitzen when you have the creative minds of people on social media? That is the true gift of the holidays. There's no better time when that old saying may that be truer than during Christmas, a period when families tend to let their hair down and ahead of the new year. And if you need a reminder before you sit down for your holiday meal with your family, look no further than the internet. All of which leads us to this year's edition of #ChristmasClapbacks, a natural progression from the tamer but equally as funny #ChristmasWithBlackFamilies memes and gifs -- not to be confused with the hilarious #ChristmasWithBlackFamilies sketch comedy, which has become a holiday tradition in its own right -- that have also begun to take over the internet in its annual appearance online. From shady aunties to hating cousins to bitter uncles to vicious grandmas, we all need to keep a clapback or two at the ready in order to endure some of our difficult family members. Scroll down to check out some of the absolute best in Christmas clapbacks. Don't forget to take notes and have this handy in case someone tries it on your time this holiday season.