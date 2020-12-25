‘Tis The Season: Vanessa Bryant Gifts Kim Kardashian Kobe’s Rare ‘Grinch’ Nike Sneakers

Vanessa Bryant has blessed a few of her close friends with a rare gift this Christmas, a pair of her late husband, Kobe Bryant’s sneakers.

According to published reports, Vanessa Bryant has gifted several of her famous friends with a pair of rare Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Grinch” sneakers, including Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Patty Rodriguez who all received a pair of the ultra rare kicks.

“OMG Thank you [Vanessa] I’m screaming!!!” Jenner wrote on her Instagram Story. “Love my Kobe’s!!!”

The ‘Grinch’ sneakers retail for about $130 to $180, but resellers are charging as much $1,700. The highly coveted Nikes weren’t made available to the public until Christmas Eve.

Kobe first stepped out in the “Grinch” sneakers in 2010 before they became available to the public on Christmas Day that same year. The upcoming reissue features a few modifications, such as “Zoom Air unit positioning, outsole patterns and other performance-related details,” according to Sneaker News.

While Bryant was sharing holiday cheer amongst her close circle, the widow recently took to social media to share love that she was receiving from friends as well.

On Wednesday evening, Vanessa, who lost her husband and daughter in a helicopter crash at the start of the year, shared incredible photographs of the deep red Christmas tree her florist friend Jeff Leatham had given her – packed full of roses.

Posting the beautiful arrangement to her Instagram stories, the thoughtful gift clearly managed to get Vanessa and her daughters in a holiday mood. As she talks to her daughter in one of the clips, Vanessa can be heard getting emotional. “Look how gorgeous it is. Isn’t it beautiful?” she asks, seemingly holding back tears.

The red roses are especially poignant for Vanessa as she was gifted a wonderful bouquet of identical flowers, also provided by Jeff, on her first anniversary without her husband back in April.

