Cozy For The Holidays: Here’s How Our Faves Dressed For Christmas

The emphasis on family and togetherness is very heavy this year. Living in the midst of a global pandemic has the power to put things into perspective for you. With large family gatherings being reduced to parties of 10 or less, people are forced to bring the same holiday spirit with the people closest to them.

Despite the circumstances, our favorite celebrities came through with lots of Christmas cheer. Per usual, they gave us a glimpse into their lives via Instagram. While some families opted for cozy matching pajamas, others dressed up in extravagant holiday gowns. No matter the attire, these family videos and photos brought a big smile to our faces.

If you missed out on witnessing people like first-time mom Nicki Minaj celebrating the holidays, then grab your hot coco and enjoy this compilation of how our favorite celebrities spent Christmas.

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj’s biggest gift came earlier this year when she gave birth to her baby boy. The rapper posed with her husband Kenneth Petty in front of her baby blue frosted Christmas tree. In true Nicki Minaj fashion, she went for an over-the-top look that included a jeweled headdress, and a white fringe dress.

Teyana Taylor and Family

The family photo struggle is real! Teyana Taylor tried to get a successful holiday photo with her mom, dad, husband and 2 kids. The clan just welcomed their baby girl, Rue Rose, to the world a few months back.

Cardi B

Cardi B posed in front of a huge, gorgeous, pink Christmas tree with her mini me and another small friend in gorgeous dresses by Itty Bitty Toes.

Saweetie

Saweetie kept it cool and simple clad in black and gold pants, and a simple black top.

Jazmine Sullivan

Jazmine Sullivan served face and body goals for the holidays. The singer showed off 30 lb weight loss in a short, red mini dress.

Kandi and Family

Kandi is no stranger to beautiful family photos. Since matching PJ’s is a fun trend for the holidays, the singer and serial entrepreneur dressed her gang in in red and blue matching tartan pajamas.

Mariah Carey and Family

Mariah Carey showed her festive spirit with dem babies and a few family friends. We all know this is the songbird’s favorite time of the year. I can only imagine what her tree looks like!

Porsha Williams

Porsha Williams is all about creating memories for her and her first born, Pilar Jhena. The host and Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member shared intimate moments between baby PJ and daddy Santa.

Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams looked radiant in an all-white ensemble against her white and gold Christmas tree. This Christmas is a difficult one for the singer as she recently revealed the passing of her father.

The Combs Family

The Combs family definitely knows how to celebrate. The clan got together to dress the Christmas tree in their matching pajamas.

DON’T MISS…

Kandi Burruss And Family Come Through With The Fabulous Holiday Family Photo

3 Fabulous DIY Hairstyles For Your Textured Tresses This Holiday

Cozy For The Holidays: Here’s How Our Faves Dressed For Christmas was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: