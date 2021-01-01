CLOSE
Ohio
UC Bearcats: Comes Up Short To Georgia In A Heart Breaking Peach Bowl Lost

9 and 0 UC Bear Cats came up short in the championship game.

They decided to throw a pass on 3rd and 2 which was the game leading factor.

UC punted the ball to the Bulldogs with 1:28 left.

Georgia kicker Jack Podlesny made the 53-yard field goal with two seconds remaining, and the Bulldogs beat UC 24-21 in the Peach Bowl.

I’m still at a lost for words on this one What The Fasho!

