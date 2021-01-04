1. U.S. House and Senate Members Sworn In During Historic Times

What You Need To Know:

Against the background of an ongoing and increasing pandemic, economic uncertainty and political upheaval, the 117th United States Congress was sworn in Sunday. Members of the House and Senate took an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, and thereby, American citizens.

2. Attorney General Barack Obama?

What You Need To Know:

The names of Barack and Michelle Obama have been bandied about in conversations about potential positions within the Biden administration.

3. Coronavirus Update: More Than 350,000 Americans Have Lost Their Lives to Covid-19

What You Need To Know:

As health officials nationwide await a surge in coronavirus cases following the holidays, the U.S. has hit another bleak milestone, reporting more than 350,000 COVID-19 deaths.

4. 23-Year-Old Dolal Idd Becomes the First Person Killed by Minneapolis Police Since George Floyd

What You Need To Know:

Over the holiday weekend, body camera footage was released showing Dolal Idd, a 23-year-old Somali-American man, being shot and killed by Minneapolis Police during an attempted traffic stop on December 30th.

5. LeBron James Climbs The Sports Nutrition “Ladder” With Sale Of Company To OpenFit

What You Need To Know:

Ladder, a nutritional company founded by LeBron James and Arnold Schwarzenegger, has been sold to the technology fitness platform Openfit. James and Schwarzenegger will stay on as minority shareholders and help with future promotional content.

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

WATCH: What You Need To Know — January 4, 2020: Attorney General Barack Obama? — 350K+ Covid Deaths — Congress Members Sworn In was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: