Bengals: Took A Loss To The Ravens

The Cincinnati Bengals took another loss this time to the Baltimore Ravens. If the Bengals would have beat the Ravens they would have knocked them out of the playoffs.

Now it looks like we will have the 5th pick in the NFL draft.

VIa Fox19

The Cincinnati Bengals (4-11-1) could not play the role of spoiler Sunday when they had a chance to hurt the Baltimore Ravens’ (11-5) playoff hopes.

Bengals rookie wide receiver Tee Higgins came up limp early in the first quarter. According to the Bengals, Higgins injured his left hamstring and would not return to the game.

