Tasha Made Sure She Stepped Out Of Jail In Fabulous Fashion

If you watch Power Book II: Ghost, this Sunday was the culmination of a topsy-turvy season filled with as many fashion moments as it had bad character storylines. (You know who I’m talking about). While Power Book started off sluggish, the final episodes didn’t disappoint and left fans thoroughly satisfied with some beloved cameos and character redemption.

***Spoiler Alert***

After watching Tasha rock an orange suit and corn rows all season, I was personally elated to see her step out of jail in a red dress, heels and fresh wig. Tasha (played by Naturi Naughton) was equally as excited to again be in her fabulous clothes she wore previous seasons. Naturi, who recently got engaged over the holidays to a mystery man, took to social media to share the deets on her get out of jail look.

Styled by Power stylist and costume designer Frank Fleming, Tasha looked Truth nightclub ready in a red mini dress with asymmetrical and ruching detail as she stepped outside the bars of the pen. Her freshly laid hair was slayed by Anika Gibson, who also shared a BTS image from set. And Erin Hicks made sure her melanin was to perfection.

We caught up with Naturi earlier at the beginning of Power and she revealed what it was like to be in such a vulnerable state all season.

“It was humbling to strip down all of that from the Tasha we once seen where she’s lashes and galore. Her hair, the makeup and the clothes but at the end of the day that was a sense of identity for her,” she said. “But I don’t think that defines her.”

In other Naturi news, the actress and former artist gave fans a glimpse of her rock over the holidays. As for Tasha’s fate as she enters the witness protection program, she better keep a pair of kicks in her bag in case she has to run from Tommy!

