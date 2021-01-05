According to CBS News, a Wisconsin pharmacist was fired and arrested after allegedly tampering with COVID-19 vaccine doses, which arrived at his pharmacy. According to authorities, the man believed the vaccine could change people’s DNA. Grafton police say Steven Brandenburg purposefully removed 57 vials of the Moderna vaccine from the pharmacy refrigerator at the Aurora Medical Center, leaving them out overnight.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Aurora Medical Center had to throw out more than 500 doses of the vaccine, which cost them roughly between $8,000 and $11,000. Some people have already received the bad batch, but authorities believe none of the patients were at any serious medical risk.
There is no evidence the Moderna vaccine is harmful or can change a person’s DNA.
The Latest:
- The HistoryMakers Celebrates 20 years Of African American Leadership
- Eric Jerome Dickey, Beloved New York Times Best-Selling Author, Passes Away At 59
- Pharmacist Arrested For Tampering With COVID-19 Vaccines; Believed Vaccine Would Change Peoples DNA
- Missy Elliott Shares Fun Fact On Twitter That Will Leave Fans Shook
- Teyana Taylor Leaves Music & Welcomes Newest Venture With 5 Acre Compound
- Hey Twins!: Beyoncé Gives Rare Glimpse of Twins Rumi and Sir Carter
- Pastor Mase Is Back
- Justin Bieber: Denies Studying To Be A Pastor
- Guess Who: Yara Shahidi Teases Grown-Ish Season 4 Guest Star
- Watch: Starz Premieres Video For ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Theme Song
- This Woman Installed Crochet Faux Locs On Her 6 Hour Flight
Pharmacist Arrested For Tampering With COVID-19 Vaccines; Believed Vaccine Would Change Peoples DNA was originally published on hotspotatl.com