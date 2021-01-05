Ohio State Championship Game Could Be Postponed Due to COVID-19

The upcoming College Football Playoff Championship Game matchup involving the Ohio State Buckeyes and Alabama Crimson Tide might be delayed with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic still wrecking havoc.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

According to a report from AL.com, “there are concerns related to Ohio State’s player availability for the game, according to sources, setting up a massive decision less than a week from when the game is scheduled to kick off in Miami.” Per the report, Ohio State has informed “key parties” involved that it could be missing a position group for the game as a result of coronavirus (COVID-19) testing and related protocols.

The game had been scheduled to occur on Jan. 11 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Now there are discussions to delay the event.

If the championship game goes as scheduled, Ohio State enters with a 7-0 record after blowing out Clemson in the College Football Playoff Semifinal Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1.

This is only the lastest in a growing list of obstacles the Buckeyes had been facing this season with three of their games being canceled and the entire Big Ten season starting later than usual.

