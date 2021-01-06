Videos Show All Hell Breaking Loose At The Capitol While Congress Counts Electoral College Votes

UPDATED: 8:00 p.m. ET, Jan. 6, 2021 —
Former President Barack Obama released a statement following the vocal condemnation of his predecessors Bill Clinton and George W. Bush in response to Wednesday’s domestic terrorism at the Capitol.
“History will rightly remember today’s violence at the Capitol, incited by a sitting president who has continued to baselessly lie about the outcome of a lawful election … But we’d be kidding ourselves if we treated it as a total surprise,” Obama wrote.
He called for leaders in government to steer the path back towards securing the victory of President-elect Joe Biden’s and thanked those on opposite sides of the aisle for speaking out against Wednesday’s violence.
Following Rep. Ilhan Omar’s calls to impeach and remove Trump from office, the NAACP released a petition echoing Omar’s call to action.
“In the latest show of failed leadership, we witnessed the Capitol under siege by bad actors who had no other objective than to disrupt the constitutional proceedings of a fair and rightful transition of power. At this moment, President Trump is silent and continues to perpetuate lies and disinformation for his selfish amusement and personal gain,” the petition reads.
UPDATED: 7:10 p.m. ET, Jan. 6, 2021 —
Affter ignoring multiple requests to censor Donald Trump’s Twitter account over the last four years, the social media platform finally complied after the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
Twitter removed three tweets from Trump’s account and revealed that it will be locked for 12 hours following. The social media app released a statement that if Trump continues to violate Twitter’s policy, his account will be permanently censured.
One of the tweets in question that were removed from Trump’s account was the video he posted on Wednesday afternoon repeating unfounded voter fraud claims and relaying his love for the violent insurgents at the Capitol.
According to NBC News, YouTube and Facebook also removed the video from their platforms.
UPDATED: 6:50 p.m. ET, Jan. 6, 2021 —
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer plans to resume the Electoral Count at 8 p.m. ET.
UPDATED: 6:10 p.m. ET, Jan. 6, 2021 —
The woman who was struck by a bullet during the chaos of domestic terrorists storming the Capitol has died, according to NBC News who confirmed with law enforcement sources.
LATEST from US Capitol:
• Trump supporters storm building
• Woman shot in Capitol has died; 5 taken to hospital
• At least one IED found on Capitol grounds
• Senators determined to stay until counting finished
• DC curfew begins 6 pm
UPDATED: 5:10 p.m. ET, Jan. 6, 2021 —
Members of “The Squad” are using their legislative powers to hold Trump accountable over Wednesday’s violence. Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar tweeted that she intends to draw up Articles of Impeachment against Trump and his removal by the Senate, backed by Rep. Ayanna Pressley. The notice comes less than two weeks prior to Trump’s departure on Jan. 20, Inauguration Day.
