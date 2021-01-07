Years after UK rapper Skepta collaborated with Nike on some butters Air Max 97‘s, the grime artist is once again in the lab with the Swoosh brand and pics have leaked of their next rumored silhouette remix.

Their supposed next release will be a new take on the The Air Max Tailwind V SK Air 5 which will incorporate features from the Air Max Tailwind Plus with elements of the Tailwind 5 to create something brand new for the new year.

According to the IG post detailing the new Nike/Skepta ‘SK Air,’ “The black web-like pattern at the front of the shoe has been taken from the Air Max Tailwind 5 Plus, and the back end of the shoe including the zig zag (highlighted in chrome) as well as the heel design itself, has been taken from the original Air Max Tailwind 5.”

Add in some 3M on the tongue and heel and y’all got some heat.

This would be Nike and Skepta fifth collaboration and is scheduled to drop later this year after being pushed back due to the pandemic last year. Are you interested in picking up a pair? Let us know in the comments section.

Skepta & Nike To Drop New Nike Air Max Tailwind V SK Air 5 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

