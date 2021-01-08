We all know that Noelle came out as fluid in her sexuality in 2019, well Wendy Williams had some questions. She asked Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Cynthia Bailey if her daughter decided to share her sexuality for a storyline. Somethings don’t change just because of the year. Bow Wow is the butt of the jokes on social media again and Future & Eliza Reign are still having child issues.

Gary’s Tea: Wendy Williams Asks Cynthia Bailey If Her Daughter Came Out For A Storyline [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

