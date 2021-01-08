Agent Provocateur Donald Trump Is Looking To Pardon Family, Lil Wayne & More, Allegedly

It seems the President is going out with a proverbial bang during his final days in office. Rumors say he will be giving several of his favorites a get out of jail free card.

As spotted on Bloomberg, Donald Trump allegedly has his sights of making the most of his remaining chief executive powers. The report states that he is looking to forgive a long list of people within his immediate circle. Included are some of his family members namely his daughter Ivanka, her husband Jared Kushner and Don’s legal eagle Rudolph Giuliani. As with most of his plans there is a polarizing twist.

According to the hearsay he will attempt to pardon himself for his offenses during his last four years. While this play could potentially further besmirch his already tanking public persona this is not the first time he considered it. Back in 2018 he tweeted about the idea saying “As has been stated by numerous legal scholars, I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong?”.

Also in the mix of pardon consideration are rappers Lil Wayne and Kodak Black. TuneChi infamously met with Trump and advised his fans to vote for the politician during the recent reelection run. Many think this was a classic shill move as the “Uproar” rapper is facing 10 years for a federal gun charge. Additionally Kodak has been pandering to Trump to get his sentence commuted by offering $1 million to charity.

Let’s see how this all plays out.

