CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Donald Trump’s Twitter Page Suspended Permanently

In this photo illustration, U.S. President Donald Trump...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

It looks like outgoing President Donald Trump won’t be using one of his powerful communication tools anymore as the social media giant Twitter has released a statement announcing the permanent suspension of his account.

After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.

In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action.

Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly. It is built on a principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open.

However, we made it clear going back years that these accounts are not above our rules and cannot use Twitter to incite violence. We will continue to be transparent around our policies and their enforcement.

To read the entire release from Twitter, click here.

Many organizations and individuals, including the NAACP, applauded the move to remove the soon-to-be former President from the platform.

 

 

#TrumpMeltdown: Outgoing President Donald Trump Loses Sugar, Honey & Iced Tea On Twitter, Per Usual

15 photos Launch gallery

#TrumpMeltdown: Outgoing President Donald Trump Loses Sugar, Honey & Iced Tea On Twitter, Per Usual

Continue reading #TrumpMeltdown: Outgoing President Donald Trump Loses Sugar, Honey & Iced Tea On Twitter, Per Usual

#TrumpMeltdown: Outgoing President Donald Trump Loses Sugar, Honey & Iced Tea On Twitter, Per Usual

[caption id="attachment_936492" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: SOPA Images / Getty[/caption] Few things are harder to watch than a person oblivious to the fact that their word is crumbling around them, and it’s even worse when it’s largely their fault. Outgoing president Donald Trump might be the most visible example of this, and his so-called #TrumpMeltdown on Twitter definitely helps that case. Earlier today (Dec. 12), President Trump took to his favored vehicle of Twitter to rattle off a series of unchecked claims and other utterances much as he’s done in the wake of Election Day last month. For weeks now, the former business mogul has made false claims of voter and election fraud and has led a continually-failing attempt to overturn the will of the people who voted him out. In a tweet, conservative columnist Todd Starnes wrote, “If the Wall Street Journal story is true and Attorney General Barr knew in the spring about the Biden investigation and kept it quiet — he should be fired by the end of business today.” Trump quoted the tweet and writing in his retweet caption, “A big disappointment,” but that was only the beginning. “I WON THE ELECTION IN A LANDSLIDE, but remember, I only think in terms of legal votes, not all of the fake voters and fraud that miraculously floated in from everywhere! What a disgrace,” Trump said, echoing a familiar stance he’s trumpeted since losing. He continued with, “Who is a worse governor, @BrianKempGA of Georgia or @dougducey of Arizona??? These are two RINO Republicans who fought against me and the Republican Party harder than any Democrat. They allowed states that I won easily to be stolen. Never forget, vote them out of office!” Adding to this, the U.S. Supreme Court threw out the Texas lawsuit that sought to overturn the results in four states Trump claims he won despite members of Trump’s own team saying the election was fair and square. Twitter has also limited the functionality of Trump’s tweets, which is loyal followers are seizing on and are attacking Twitter, on Twitter. The irony. Trump’s latest Twitter tantrum has the term “#TrumpMeltdown” going strong today on Twitter, and believe us when we tell you, it’ll be more of the same until he’s officially given the boot from the White House. Check out the reactions below. — Photo: Getty

Article Courtesy of NewsNation Now and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of SOPA Images and Getty Images

 

 

Donald Trump’s Twitter Page Suspended Permanently  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Donald Trump’s Twitter Page Suspended Permanently
 2 hours ago
01.08.21
Photos
Close