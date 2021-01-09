Cincinnati sending Police to assist with inauguration

Cincinnati Police department will send some of its members to assist with the Inauguration of President Elect Joe Bidden to D.C.
The department has sent several officers in the past to help out when needed.
At the current time, it is not know how many will be sent.
Following the violence at the Capitol where 5 people died, Biden assures that he has great confidence in the Secret Service and the plans will move forward.
