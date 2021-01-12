Warmer Days Ahead in the Cbus!

We all love good weather, especially when its decent enough to get out and go for a walk, or take the kids to the park. I mean come on we have been stuck in the house since Forever now, so getting out of the house is necessary.
Of course we will continue to practice social distance and keep our mask on! The nest couple of days are going to be above average Warm, like in the 40’s. It might not sound too WARM, but its January and a 40+ degree day, ill take over the usual below freezing weather.
Today its going to be around a high of 45, tomorrow 45, and Thursday 45! There may be some slight snow coming over the weekend but even than the weather will be in the 30’s.
Enjoy these next couple of days and get some air if you can!
Cakey Snowflake Alexis Texas Had The Buns Out On Tory Lanez’s Quarantine Radio
Cakey Snowflake Alexis Texas Had The Buns Out On Tory Lanez’s Quarantine Radio
1.1 of 15
2.
2 of 15
Tory Lanez Instagram Live is the highlight of 2020! He just had Alexis Texas put on a show 😂pic.twitter.com/Ef7j0Ot5mF— New Culture 👑 (@NewCuIture) April 10, 2020
3.
3 of 15
Alexis Texas is mid she don’t even fuck niggas— 6 inches is enough (@ExtendoBans) April 10, 2020
4.
4 of 15
Naaaah Tory Lanez got Alexis Texas up on quarantine radio. This guys IG live is a national treasure 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/pt1K37tf0U— Dön (@FreeAgentCF2) April 10, 2020
5.
5 of 15
bruh look at what lil tjay said about alexis texas😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/tv8XfKPxXa— jordan (@Jwillfrmmid_) April 10, 2020
6.
6 of 15
Alexis Texas on torys live ??!! pic.twitter.com/loz8XlXKMz— BURNALDN (@BurnaLdn) April 10, 2020
7.
7 of 15
Pornhub seeing Sophie Dee and Alexis Texas Wildin out on Tory lanez’ live pic.twitter.com/3gOdesNbBv— Abdul (@MoTheAbdul) April 10, 2020
8.
8 of 15
Alexis Texas got every nigga acting up pic.twitter.com/l7IG6kcZZf— hispanic lil uzi (@302youngin) April 10, 2020
9.
9 of 15
Tory had Alexis Texas on live shaking ass???? pic.twitter.com/H1xLvogT7U— 🎱 (@14kseth) April 10, 2020
10.
10 of 15
Girls searching up who alexis Texas is after Tory Lanez live pic.twitter.com/hwtTT5XzAo— AB (@A_A_Barrow) April 10, 2020
11.
11 of 15
Niggas in the comments ORDERING Tory Lanez to add Alexis Texas back on the live pic.twitter.com/B5rl2eaDoC— 𓅓 (@boucheron_zeus) April 10, 2020
12.
12 of 15
ALEXIS TEXAS IS ON THE LIVE? WAIT THERE IM COMING pic.twitter.com/kk6luEvCxA— ‘ (@vintageredss) April 10, 2020
13.
13 of 15
Alexis Texas trending on Good Friday 😭😭😭— Ⓢ (@somtozil) April 10, 2020
Jesus rn: pic.twitter.com/fljurxqK5n
14.14 of 15
15.
15 of 15
Tory Lanez reaction was impeccable when Alexis Texas came on quarantine live 🤣 pic.twitter.com/zPYIJMYWU5— Ms.Milani 🐍 (@DessyAiko) April 10, 2020
Warmer Days Ahead in the Cbus! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com