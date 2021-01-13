Cincinnati: City Council Consider Limiting Police Use Of No-knock Warrants

The City Council is considering limiting the police use if the no-knock warrants. We see what happened in the Breonna Taylor no-knock situation.

VIA FOX19

Councilman Chris Seelbach’s motion, if approved, would ban the practice in the city except in the event of an active-shooter, hostage situation, kidnapping, murder, or terrorism.

This includes any Cincinnati police officers participating in no-knock warrant operations run bv task forces and multi-agencv units.

