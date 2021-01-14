CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

News You Can’t Use: Things You Can Always Find In A Black Family’s House [WATCH]

Even though we may be from different places, somehow black culture is so strong. Special K rounds up a bunch of things you can for sure find in a black family’s house.  We all have that one grandma who doesn’t let you sit in the “good living room” or that plastic bag filled with other plastic bags, or that one stack of paper that needs to be thrown away.

Listen to Special K drag you and all the other black families we know.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

The Best Advice From Some Of The Richest Black People In The World

10 photos Launch gallery

The Best Advice From Some Of The Richest Black People In The World

Continue reading The Best Advice From Some Of The Richest Black People In The World

The Best Advice From Some Of The Richest Black People In The World

News You Can’t Use: Things You Can Always Find In A Black Family’s House [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
News You Can’t Use: Things You Can Always…
 5 hours ago
01.14.21
Photos
Close