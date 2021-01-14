Cincinnati: Lottery Jackpot Grows To $640 Million

Since there wasn’t a winner in the lottery the jackpot has grown to $640 Million. What would you do with all of that money?

Via FOX19

Winning numbers for Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing were: 4-19-23-25-49 and a Powerball of 14.

The Powerball prize drawing was only a day after no one won a $625 million Mega Millions jackpot, causing that prize to grow to $750 million ahead of the next drawing on Friday night.

The Mega Millions prize is now the fifth-largest in U.S. history.

It’s only the second time both of the national lottery games have topped $500 million.

