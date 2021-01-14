OHIO: School Employee Photographed At VP’s Chair During Capitol Riot Arrested

49-year-old Christine M. Priola, a Cleveland Metropolitan School District occupational therapist, who was identified by social media users as a women in the unbelievable photo above at the VP’s chair in the Senate Chamber during the Capitol riot, has been arrested.
According to court documents, Priola is charged with the following offenses:
-
-
- Knowingly entering and remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority
- Violent entry and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds
- Unlawful activities on capitol grounds
-
Man Seen Taking Selfies At Pelosi’s Desk During Riots Arrested
Capitol Officer Killed By Supposed Pro-Police Terrorists Was ‘Reportedly Bludgeoned With A Fire Extinguisher’
All The Ways Police Handled The Domestic Terrorists At The Capitol With White Gloves
