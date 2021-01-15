SPORTS: Two Cavs-Wizards Games Postponed Because of COVID-19

Two games involving the Cleveland Cavaliers and Washington Wizards have been put on hold due to COVID-19.
The decision to postpone the match-ups was made by the National Basketball Association.
From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:
The games scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 17 and Monday, Jan. 18 at Capital One Arena have been postponed “in accordance with the league’s Health and Safety Protocols.”
Washington is currently dealing with a COVID-19 situation and the team is currently working to complete contact tracing.
As a result, the Wizards did have enough players to meet the requirement of having at least eight available. That lead to their games with the Cavs being postponed.
Cleveland is planning to face off against the New York Knicks on Jan. 15. Their next game will not be until Jan. 20 against the Brooklyn Nets now that their two match-ups against the Wizards will not take place for now.
Here is a statement below from the Cavs organization:
— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) January 15, 2021
