Two weeks after suffering a brain aneurysm, Dr. Dre is reportedly back at home.

News on the legendary producer’s health was given by Ice-T, who tweeted on Friday (January 15) Dre was back at home resting comfortably.

“Update: Just FaceTimed with @drdre,” Ice-T tweeted. “He just made it home. Safe and looking good.”

Update: Just FaceTimed with @drdre He just made it home. Safe and looking good. 🙏👊🏽 — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) January 15, 2021

Dre was hospitalized on January 4 after suffering an aneurysm at his Pacific Palisades home. He was taken to Cedars Siani hospital where he remained for more than 10 days. He sent a message out to fans and peers on Instagram thanking them for their prayers and support but he was on the road to recovery.

“Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes,” he wrote on January 5. “I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!”

Although he’s been released, Dre will still have medical professionals monitor his vitals and health at home for the next few weeks to make sure he’s fine.

RELATED: Burglars Attempt To Rob Dr. Dre’s Home While He’s Recovering In The Hospital

Dr. Dre Reportedly Released From ICU Following Brain Aneurysm was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: