Cincinnati Public School students return to blended learning February 1st

It was announced by the CPS District that CPS students will return to a blended school schedule starting February 1st. The announcement comes as Hamilton county is in the purple according the Ohio Department of Health in regards to Covid-19 cases. Specific plans to return has not been finalized but the first phase is geared towards specialized classrooms and younger students.
We will keep our listeners informed.
High School Principal Joe Clark Has Died, Life Depicted In ‘Lean On Me’ Film
High School Principal Joe Clark Has Died, Life Depicted In ‘Lean On Me’ Film
1.
1 of 15
One time for Principal Joe Clark!! #RIP 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Z2R009tBsO— Lance Briggs (@LanceBriggs) December 30, 2020
2.
2 of 15
RIP to the real Joe Clark who passed away at 82 🕊 pic.twitter.com/vJKVzpoTG5— 247 Live Culture (@247LC) December 30, 2020
3.
3 of 15
Sorry to hear of the passing of Principal Joe Clark who was portrayed in the movie, Lean On Me by Morgan Freeman. I couldn't write my short tribute in 280 characters so I have attached it below. Rest in Peace Brother Principal Joe Clark. pic.twitter.com/BEjuJFNtfi— Principal Kafele (Baruti K. Kafele) (@PrincipalKafele) December 30, 2020
4.
4 of 15
RIP to former principal of Eastside High in Paterson, NJ .. Joe Clark. Clark was the subject of the 1989 film Lean on Me, starring Morgan Freeman. He was known in the 1980s for his unconventional and controversial disciplinary measures as the principal of Eastside High. pic.twitter.com/oTmSu0c8bI— Ave (@SebastianAvenue) December 30, 2020
5.
5 of 15
Joe Clark passed away today at the age of 82. He was the high school principal who inspired the 1989 film ‘Lean on Me’ starring Morgan Freeman. https://t.co/xlRrfJie8m pic.twitter.com/fICZeIA5fL— Brooklyn White-Grier (@brooklynrwhite) December 30, 2020
6.
6 of 15
RIP JOE CLARK! pic.twitter.com/uNAjcsMbDs— CHUCK JIGSAW CREEKMUR (@chuckcreekmur) December 30, 2020
7.
7 of 15
#joeclark #wediditjoe #faireastsidehigh— Kevin Coleman (@kevcolejr) December 30, 2020
Rest easy Joe Clark pic.twitter.com/bdtXs4K9a0
8.
8 of 15
Joe Clark – who rose to national prominence as principal of Paterson's Eastside High School and was the inspiration of the 1989 film "Lean on Me" – dedicated his life to educating New Jersey's youth. He will be missed. https://t.co/j7X9z5nl1Q— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) December 30, 2020
9.
9 of 15
The HNIC was one of my first Morgan Freeman favorites RIP Joe Clark pic.twitter.com/MGc0F7NUwo— THE #1 STUNNA (@bigstush) December 30, 2020
10.
10 of 15
To Mr. Joe Clark - Farewell and fly high! Thank you for planting the seed of education in so many! “We sink, we swim, we rise, we fall - We meet our fate together.” - Mr. Clark 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/cui0juj5IP— Lindsay Sharp (@LPSharpD300) December 30, 2020
11.
11 of 15
As a child, I remember “Lean on Me” making a huge impact on me. This movie impacted me so much that I wanted to become a principal. I looked up to Mr. Joe Clark as a role model and admired his unorthodox methods in caring for children and his community. RIP to an icon. pic.twitter.com/AAdfWrSV9G— Corey Collington (@MrCCollington78) December 30, 2020
12.
12 of 15
RIP to the most badass principal in the history of American public education Joe Clark pic.twitter.com/GBj9oHpVEm— Big Mike The Man (@MykeXTheRebel) December 30, 2020
13.
13 of 15
Joe Clark, whose discipline-first leadership of a Paterson, NJ high school earned national attention in the 1980s and inspired the movie "Lean on Me," passed away this week at 82. From a September 1986 profile on the NBC newsmagazine American Almanac: pic.twitter.com/ygVKm4shCr— Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) December 30, 2020
14.
14 of 15
Rest in peace Joe Clark 💐 https://t.co/eUpeGOVLyd pic.twitter.com/1l7JuqTgES— Cardigan Backyardigan (@Qualiphied_) December 30, 2020
15.
15 of 15
RIP Joe Clark. Seeing Lean On Me as a kid was a life-altering. Will sing Fair Eastside tonight in your memory.— Paul Cantor (@PaulCantor) December 30, 2020
Cincinnati Public Schools Announce Plans For Upcoming School Year
Cincinnati Public Schools Announce Plans For Upcoming School Year
1. Cincinnati Public Schools Announce Plans For Upcoming School Year
1 of 3
Did you know that CPS offers an online school? Cincinnati Digital Academy serves more than 300 students in grades K-12. The rigorous program allows students to work at their own pace. Call Cincinnati Digital Academy at 363-2040 or visit online at https://t.co/2JYrgNVAWh pic.twitter.com/39KI221AqQ— I Am CPS (@IamCPS) June 30, 2020
2. Cincinnati Public Schools Announce Plans For Upcoming School Year
2 of 3
Cincinnati Board of Education Adopts Blended Learning Model for the 2020-21 School Year - https://t.co/EYFXdBxAmf pic.twitter.com/FqFxjIbEUu— I Am CPS (@IamCPS) June 29, 2020
3. Cincinnati Public Schools Announce Plans For Upcoming School Year
3 of 3
The Cincinnati Board of Education approved a Blended Learning Model for Cincinnati Public Schools for the 2020-21 school year. Read the Letter to the Community to learn the details: https://t.co/sMYClYI0JI pic.twitter.com/7MN64qUCzh— I Am CPS (@IamCPS) June 29, 2020
Cincinnati Public School students return to blended learning February 1st was originally published on rnbcincy.com