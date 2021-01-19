NLE Choppa has been very open about his love of the great Tupac Shakur. In his young career, the 18-year-old rapper has sampled 2Pac, also citing him as an inspiration for the “Make Em Say” music video. The rising rapper from Memphis was born a few years after Tupac’s death, but that doesn’t mean that he didn’t travel back into his discography to learn from the legend, soaking up wisdom like a sponge. While some have interpreted his latest tribute to Shakur as disrespect, others are viewing it the other way around, which is likely how it was intended. On Monday, NLE Choppa continued his re-branding effort by sharing a number of Tupac-inspired pictures on Instagram, wearing the same outfit as the late legend.
NLE Choppa Channels Tupac For Photoshoot was originally published on wiznation.com