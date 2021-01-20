Joe Exotic Says He Was “Too Gay” To Receive Trump Pardon

Early Wednesday morning, the former POTUS Donald Trump carried out one of his final acts as President, releasing a list of 143 people in federal prison who will be pardoned in a late-night blast at 1 am. Included in the list were Lil Wayne, Kodak Black, Death Row Records co-founder Harry-O, and Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez. Not included on the list was Joe Exotic, who had filed a 250-page request for clemency to the President and even had a limo waiting outside of his Texas prison today before finding out the news. Now, the Tiger King star is claiming he did not receive a pardon because he was “too gay.”
King Von’s Sister Kayla B & Cuban Doll Throw Hands and Hair Over Von Diss
King Von’s Sister Kayla B & Cuban Doll Throw Hands and Hair Over Von Diss
1.
1 of 10
Damn was Kayla & Cuban the pre-Show for Asian Doll & JT??? 👀😂😂 pic.twitter.com/2YDzLqSX5d— 𝘚𝘩𝘢𝘯𝘵𝘪 💋 (@lulshantii) January 14, 2021
2.
2 of 10
rolling ray wig caught on fire, kayla b and cuban fought, chile what else about to happen tonight pic.twitter.com/7BJpRK9FSE— promiscuous girl (the p.) (@thepeggysims) January 14, 2021
3.
3 of 10
Y’all gassin Kayla up cause of Von. That fight was weak Kayla & Cuban RUN IT BACK pic.twitter.com/r80LkSSMPk— 🈶Black Bulma 🈶 (@ChildishLeebino) January 14, 2021
4.
4 of 10
Cuban and Kayla’s fight was so asssssss they need to redo that shii😭😭🤚🏽 pic.twitter.com/zjbhwXUl0n— 𝗟𝗲𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗚𝗲𝘁𝗦𝗼𝗺𝗲😼💕 (@TakingYocheese) January 14, 2021
5.
5 of 10
kayla : girl i tried to fight you again and you ran in the car and locked the doors 😭 @BeezyyTatted— Onna💙. (@onna437) January 14, 2021
me : pic.twitter.com/aMQdKfwMoW
6.
6 of 10
Kayla won that fight. She landed more significant punches. Cuban doll on the other hand looked terrible from the jump. She clearly outweigh Kayla by probably 20lbs and couldn't use her strength to her advantage. She also didn't have hands. She rely too much on hair (1/2)— A God (@Lord_Aizen) January 14, 2021
7.
7 of 10
They can’t even fight lmfaooooooo Kayla definitely can’t tf fight them weak ass licks☠️☠️☠️☠️ https://t.co/94iA2GBhUE— hannaibal bundy (@SYNFRYN) January 14, 2021
8.
8 of 10
U def don’t know what a beating is Lmfaoo they ass still teaching each other how to fight if u have to repeat what a bitch did to u in a fight u still learning when she bit Kayla Kayla bit her back like what when Kayla slung her she tried to sling her back 😭😭😭— ♌️QueenB_Misdemeanor♌️ (@Brianna_LaFaith) January 14, 2021
9.
9 of 10
How I’m laughing at Cuban fighting Kayla 😭 pic.twitter.com/6vE1GJDfRi— Milani (@Milani_Beauty) January 14, 2021
10.
10 of 10
So y’all seen Cuban and Kayla fight ? And how rolling ray wig burn chile?🤦🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/d50P9bWBds— 5jls._ (@JeRmAIn60837146) January 14, 2021
Joe Exotic Says He Was “Too Gay” To Receive Trump Pardon was originally published on wiznation.com