CORONAVIRUS: Ohio Curfew to Extend Well Past January 23

It appears that the statewide curfew in Ohio that has been in place to help reduce the further spread of coronavirus is going to be around longer than anticipated.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has mentioned in a recent press conference on Jan. 21 that the curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. will continue past the Jan. 23 expiration date.
It will stay because “the numbers are in terms of the total amount of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.” In other words, the pandemic is not going away anytime soon and it shows no signs of slowing down anywhere, especially in Ohio.
There is no announcement as of right now of a new timeline or extension date.
From WKYC 3News Cleveland:
He said health officials are balancing to make sure people can make a living and not letting the virus get out of control.
“As Governor, I have to try to keep this virus down. At the same time, we’re getting the vaccines out as quickly as we can,” DeWine said.
The statewide curfew has been in place since November.
It does not affect anyone who has to travel back-and-forth for employment and who is “in need of medical care.” Those who are shopping for groceries and pharmaceutical items are also except from the curfew, but not those who are eating out, unless it’s through carryout and drive-thru.
You can watch Gov. DeWine announce the new curfew extension below:
Click here to read more.
Article Courtesy of WBNS-TV Columbus and WKYC 3News Cleveland
First and Second Picture Courtesy of NurPhoto and Getty Images
Video Courtesy of YouTube and WKYC 3News Cleveland
Governor DeWine Address Ohioans, Warns of Shut Down in a Week
At the end of September, we averaged under 1,000 cases a day.— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 11, 2020
Yesterday, we reached the highest number of over 6,500 cases.
Today, we reported our second-highest number of cases at nearly 5,900 cases.
We are reissuing Ohio’s mask order w/ three new provisions. ⬇ The first violation of this order will bring about a written warning and a second violation will bring about closure of the store for up to 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/mZccGPevXq— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 11, 2020
It is essential that we also remember the existing orders that are already in place to slow the spread of the virus. In April, we issued an order to limit gatherings of more than 10 people. That limit is still in effect and applies to public events and private gatherings.— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 11, 2020
To address this, we will be issuing a new order soon to place significant new restrictions on these social activities.— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 11, 2020
Specifically, open congregate areas can no longer be open. The order will require everyone to be seated and masked unless they are actively consuming food or drinks and it will prohibit things such as dancing and games.— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 11, 2020
If the current trend continues and cases keep increasing, we will be forced to close restaurants, bars, and fitness centers. We will look at this one week from tomorrow.— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 11, 2020
My fellow Ohioans, I know you’re tired and weary. I know you want this to be over. But in words often attributed to Winston Churchill during some of the darkest times in World War II, “When you’re going through hell, keep going!” Tonight, I ask you to keep going. pic.twitter.com/1fr4XTF4DB— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 11, 2020
CORONAVIRUS: Ohio Curfew to Extend Well Past January 23 was originally published on wzakcleveland.com