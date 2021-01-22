Gary’s Tea: Luenell Said This About Dr. Dre’s Woman Beating Allegations [WATCH]

YFN Lucci is still facing jail time. Lil Wayne recently was pardoned by Donald Trump, and Gary says Lucci should’ve asked for help. In other news, Luenell is making people think. Dr. Dre recently faced a health scare with a brain aneurysm and comedian Luenell says everybody won’t be praying for him. She poses the question, “does he get a pass for being a notorious woman beater because he makes good music?”

What do you think?

