Beyonce is back to take more of our money. LOL. The Queen is unleashing a new Adidas x Ivy Park collaboration in the form of “Icy Park.” In a video teaser that was released on the Ivy Park Instagram page, fans get a sneak peak of the new line. The teaser also features appearances by Gucci Mane, Hailey Bieber and Kaash Page.

No details have been released on the exact release date of the the new Icy Park line. Will yo be getting in to the next line?

Beyonce Teases New Adidas x Ivy Park Collection ‘Icy Park’ was originally published on kysdc.com

