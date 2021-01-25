Dr. Collier Answers Questions About The Multiple COVID-19 Vaccines [VIDEO]

With all of the confusion going on, Dr. Collier answers listeners’ questions about the COVID-19 vaccine. There are three vaccines known now, Moderna, Pfizer, and now Johnson and Johnson. Dr. Collier explains the differences between the three vaccines and shares the side effects of the shots as well.
Listeners ask great questions like, will the vaccine be required every year like the flu and myths of the vaccines changing your DNA.
