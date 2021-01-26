The Irony: A Horse Named “Knicks Go” Won Amar’e Stoudemire Some Cash

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Former New York Knicks’ legend (insert sarcasm) Amar’e Stoudemire won big over the weekend after betting on a horse named “Knicks Go.”

Page Six reported the Brooklyn Nets assistant coach got extremely lucky betting on the racing steed seemingly named after the team he once hooped for. Stoudemire won $700 at the Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale, Fla., and according to the celebrity gossip column, it was the retired pro baller’s first time betting on horse racing.

The winning horse, Knicks Go, isn’t actually named after New York’s iconic NBA franchise and is actually pronounced “K-Nicks.” The racing horse is owned by the Korean Racing Authority and is named after KRA’s program for selecting potential winning steeds, which include “nicking patterns” and genetic engineering Page Six revealed.

Now, if you’re saying we’re in the middle of a pandemic, and you should be, of course, the event that other celebrity guests like Tyga, artist Bradley Theodore and model Jasmine “Golden Barbie” Sanders attended was socially distanced and outdoors to prevent the spread of the highly contagious and deadly virus.

The $700 pot wasn’t the only thing Stoudemire scored during the event. He also managed to get a woman’s phone number. A source revealed to Page Six that the mystery woman was seen writing her digits on a napkin and slipped it into Stoudemire’s pocket.

Stoudemire’s marital status has been up in limbo since he filed for divorce from his wife Alexis Welch back in 2018. Even though the motion was filed, it was never finalized and was tossed out by a Florida judge in 2019 becuase Stoudemire failed to file the necessary paperwork.

Well, we hope that luck carries over to the current organization he works for and helps lead them to their first NBA championship. He’s got the best pieces in place with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and recent roster addition James Harden to make that happen.

Photo: Alexander Tamargo / Getty

The Irony: A Horse Named “Knicks Go” Won Amar’e Stoudemire Some Cash was originally published on cassiuslife.com

