UC Basketball Team: Postpones It’s Game Against Wichita

UC men’s basketball postponed its game against Witchita…
Via Fox19
The game was originally scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 27.
The Bearcats game at the University of South Florida on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2020, was postponed last Friday as a result of contact tracing and player availability questions in the Bulls program.
The UC men’s basketball program will maintain limited team activities with a goal of returning to the court soon.
“The health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and staff remains the department’s primary focus and we continue to salute the work of our athletics medical staff,” the UC Athletics Department said in a news release.
