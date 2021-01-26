CLOSE
Ray J Called Out For Hooking Up With Tommie Lee & Karlie Redd

Ray J & Princess Love

Source: Denise Truscello/Getty Images for BET / Denise Truscello/Getty Images for BET

On Monday’s episode of Love and Hip Hop: Unlocked, Ray J’s ex Princess Love brought up his two flames from the past in a messy game of “who hooked up with who” along with other cast members of Love & Hip-Hop. The singer didn’t seem to recall the supposed hookup with Tommie Lee, and was just as surprised as we were. However, Princess verified that she was just repeating what Tommie said on a segment of Dirty Little Secrets. Ray J, shocked but not confused, never denied the claim. 

