Urban One and Reach Media Launch New Original Podcast “The Undressing Room” Presented by Macy’s

(Silver Spring, MD) – January 27, 2021. Urban One, the largest Black-owned and operated media company in the country, and Reach Media, its nationally syndicated radio division, are pleased to announce the launch of its first national personality-driven podcast, “The Undressing Room,” presented by Macy’s. Hosted by nationally-recognized radio personalities Eva Marcille from the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, Lore’l from The Morning Hustle, and Dominique da Diva from the Quicksilva Show, “The Undressing Room” will launch its first episode Thursday, February 4th, on every major podcast platform.

“The Undressing Room” presented by Macy’s will provide engaging and enlightening authentic discussions on topical content centered around entertainment, pop culture, celebrity gossip, fashion, and beauty. Each host will bring a unique perspective to the table guaranteeing to incite chatter and discussion amongst listeners.

As the country’s largest syndicator of audio content for the Black consumer, Reach Media has produced and syndicated many of the most successful African-American targeted national radio shows featuring recognizable and popular African-American personalities. Recognizing that Black podcast listenership is on the rise and is growing faster than White listenership, Reach Media is bringing its expertise in creating engaging personality-driven audio content into the podcast arena for the first time.

“We are excited to be launching our first national talent-driven podcast presented by Macy’s, a brand that defines American style and culture,” said Josh Rahmani, SVP National & Network Sales for Radio One and Reach Media. “The Undressing Room” will provide our listeners with a fresh entertaining podcast and deliver yet another engaging audio outlet for our advertisers to reach our coveted audience.”

The first episode of “The Undressing Room” podcast launches Thursday, February 4th. For more information and to subscribe to the weekly podcast, go to http://www.theundressingroompod.com

Urban One, Inc. (urban1.com), together with its subsidiaries, is the largest diversified media company that primarily targets Black Americans and urban consumers in the United States. The Company owns TV One, LLC (tvone.tv), a television network serving more than 59 million households, offering a broad range of original programming, classic series and movies designed to entertain, inform and inspire a diverse audience of adult Black viewers. As of January 2021, Urban One currently owns and/or operates 68 broadcast stations (including all HD stations, translator stations and the low power television stations we operate) branded under the tradename “Radio One” in 13 urban markets in the United States. Through its controlling interest in Reach Media, Inc. (blackamericaweb.com), the Company also operates syndicated programming including the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, the Russ Parr Morning Show and the DL Hughley Show. In addition to its radio and television broadcast assets, Urban One owns iOne Digital(ionedigital.com), our wholly owned digital platform serving the African-American community through social content, news, information, and entertainment websites, including its Cassius, Bossip, HipHopWired and MadameNoire digital platforms and brands. We also have invested in a minority ownership interest in MGM National Harbor, a gaming resort located in Prince George’s County, Maryland. Through our national multi-media operations, we provide advertisers with a unique and powerful delivery mechanism to the African-American and urban audiences.

